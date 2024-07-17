Crude oil draw of -4.870M vs expected draw of -0.033M

Gasoline inventories build of 3.328M vs expected draw of -1.600M

DIstillates build of 3.454M vs expected draw of -0.833M

Cushing drawdown of -0.875M vs last week -0.702M draw

Refining utilization -1.7% versus expected -0.1%. Previous +1.9%

Crude oil is trading at $82.04 up $1.31 after the data.

The private data foreshadowed the sharp fall in inventories for crude, and to some extent the build in distilates. Gasoline build was greater than the private data: