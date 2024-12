Prior was -1844K

Gasoline inventories +2362K vs +639K expected

Distillate inventories +3383K vs +940K expected

Refinery utilization +2.8% vs +0.5% expected

Private inventories released yesterday:

Crude +1232K

Gasoline +4623K

Distillates +1014K

The official numbers are better than the private data. WTI crude oil was down 27 cents to $69.69 ahead of the data.