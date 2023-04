Prior was -3739K

Gasoline -331K vs -1600K exp

Distillates -606K vs -764K exp

Refinery utilization -0.3% vs +0.5% exp

Production 12.3 mbpd vs 12.2 mbpd prior

WTI crude oil was challenging the important $83 zone before the release.

As the old saying goes, sextuple tops are quintuple tops that missed their cue.