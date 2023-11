Prior crude +1371K

Gasoline +65K vs -803K expected

Distillates -792K vs -1540K expected

Refinery utilization -0.2% vs +0.4% expected

Production estimate mbpd 13.2 vs 13.2 mbpd prior

Impld mogas demand: 8.68 mbpd vs 8.94 mbpd prior

WTI crude oil was trading up $1.81 to $82.85 ahead of the data.