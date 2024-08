Prior was -4649K

Details:

Gasoline -2203K vs -2265K expected

Distillates +275K vs -1083K expected

Refinery utilization +1.0% vs +0.2% expected

Production mbpd 13.3mbpd vs 13.4mbpd prior

API data released late yesterday:

Crude -3400K

Gasoline -1860K

Distillates -1400K

Ahead of the release, WTI crude oil was trading lower by 77-cents to $74.78.