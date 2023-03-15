Crude oil build 1.555M versus 1.188M estimate

gasoline sees a drawdown of -2.061M versus estimate of -1.820M

distillates see a draw of -2.537M versus estimates of a draw of -1.172M

Cushing stocks show a draw of -1.916 million versus previous -0.89 million

refinery utilization 2.200% versus expected 0.3%. Prior +0.2%

weekly crew production 12.2 million barrels versus 12.2 million last week

The private data yesterday showed:

Private oil inventory data from the EIA

The price of WTI crude oil is trading at $68.58. That is down $-2.79 or -3.91% on the day. The low price today reached a $67.93. The high price reached $72.56.

The low price today was the lowest level since December 2021.