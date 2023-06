Prior was -12450K

Gasoline -207K vs -497K expected

Distillates +985K vs +862K expected

Refinery utilization +1.4% vs +0.7% expected

Implied gasoline demand 9.10 mbpd vs 9.44 mbpd prior

API data from late yesterday:

Crude +5202K

Distillates +1841K

Gasoline +1891K

WTI crude oil was trading near a session high ahead of the data at $68.88 per barrel.