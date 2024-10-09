Crude oil inventories +5810vs +2048K exp

Gasoline inventories --6304K vs -1123K exp

Distillates inventories -3124K vs -1865K exp

Refinery utilization -0.9% versus expectations of -0.1% exp

Private oil inventory data from late yesterday:

Crude +10900K (huge build)

Gasoline -557K

Distillates -2590K

WTI crude oil was trading down $1.71 to $71.87 ahead of the release. The moves immediately following the release were minimal but I take this as incrementally bullish given the private reading and the large product draws.

Gasoline stockpiles are at the lowest in a year, but that's typical as driving season ends.