Prior was +5474

Crude oil inventories +2149K vs +1103K exp

Gasoline inventories +412K vs -878K exp

Distillates inventories +2947K vs -1137K exp

Refinery utilization +1.4% versus expectations of +0.3%

Private inventory data released late yesterday:

Crude +1643K

Gasoline -2019K

Distillates -1478K

Today's report is bearish for crude but ahead of the report, it had made an impressive comeback.