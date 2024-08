Prior was -3436K

Gasoline +1340K vs -986K expected

Distillates +949K vs +241K expected

Refinery utilization +0.4% vs +0.8% expected

Production 13.4mbpd vs 13.3mbpd prior

WTI crude oil was up $1.40 ahead of this data and has slightly extended its gains since.

API data late yesterday showed: