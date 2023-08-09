WTI crude oil daily

Prior -17049K (a record draw)

Gasoline -2661K vs -8K expected

Distillates -1706K vs +6K expected

Refinery utilization +1.1% vs 0.4% expected

Production estimate 12.6 mbpd vs 12.2 mbpd prior

Impld mogas demand: 9.30 mbpd vs 8.84 mbpd prior

This one is tough to square because refineries are running harder but inventories of products continue to fall. There is suspicion growing in the market that finished product inventories are headed to multi-year lows and commercial oil inventories are as well.

API data released late yesterday:

Crude +4067K

Gasoline -413K

Distillates -2093K

WTI crude today is trading at the highest since last November, breaking above a series of tops in the $80-$83 range. The close today and on the weekly will be critical.