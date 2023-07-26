Prior was -708K

Gasoline -786K vs -1678K expected

Distillates -245K vs -301K expected

Refinery utilization -0.9% vs +0.1% expected

Production estimate mbpd 12.2 mbpd vs 12.3 mbpd prior

Impld mogas demand: 8.94mbpd vs 8.86mbpd prior

The API data released late yesterday:

Crude +1319K

Gasoline -1043K

Distillates +1614K

These numbers are better than the API data but still below the consensus and it's the time of year where you would expect to be seeing larger draws. Oil is lower on the data.