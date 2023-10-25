WTI crude oil daily

Prior was -4491K

Gasoline +156K vs -897K expected

Distillates -1686K vs -1168K expected

Refinery utilization -0.5% vs +0.4% expected

Implied mogas demand 8.86m vs 8.94m prior

Domestic production 13.2 mbpd vs 13.2 mbpd prior

Late yesterday's API data:

Crude -2668K

Gasoline -4169K

Distillates -2313K

Cushing +513K

WTI has declined for four days in a row and was down 54-cents ahead of the data to $83.18 as geopolitical fears cool. These numbers aren't as bullish as the API report and oil is testing $83.00 afterwards. The October low was $81.50.