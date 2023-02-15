Prior was +2423K

Gasoline +2317K vs +1543K

Distillates -1285K vs +447K

Refinery utilization -1.4% vs +0.3% expected

Oil is down about 30-cents on the headline. That's a gigantic build. It's not entirely shocking as the API data late yesterday also showed a large build, but not that large. US commercial inventories have risen 50.75 million barrels so far this year. This is was the fourth-largest build ever and the third largest was last month.

API: