Prior -600K

Gasoline +1480K vs -1300K expected

Distillates -796K vs +112K expected

Refinery utilization -0.7% vs 0% expected

Production estimate 12.2 mbpd vs 12.2 mbpd prior

Impld mogas demand: 8.84 mbpd vs 8.94 mbpd prior

API data released late yesterday:

Crude -15400K

Gasoline -1680K

Distillates -512K

I believe this is the largest weekly draw ever reported but it doesn't entirely come as a surprise after the API data reported late ysterday. WTI crude oil was down $0.67 to $80.89 ahead of the data.