Crude oil inventories -1844 K vs -605K exp

Gasoline inventories +3314K vs -46K exp

Distillates inventories +416K vs -103K exp

Refinery utilization +0.3% versus expectations of +0.4% exp

Production 13.49mbpd from 13.2mbpd

Private oil inventory data from late yesterday:

Crude -5939K

Gasoline +1814K

Distillates +2543K

WTI crude oil was trading 10-cents higher to $68.87 before the data. Note that the OPEC decision is due on Sunday. They're expected to rollover production through January and perhaps all the way through Q1.