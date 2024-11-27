oil pumpjack Alberta foothills
  • Crude oil inventories -1844 K vs -605K exp
  • Gasoline inventories +3314K vs -46K exp
  • Distillates inventories +416K vs -103K exp
  • Refinery utilization +0.3% versus expectations of +0.4% exp
  • Production 13.49mbpd from 13.2mbpd

Private oil inventory data from late yesterday:

  • Crude -5939K
  • Gasoline +1814K
  • Distillates +2543K

WTI crude oil was trading 10-cents higher to $68.87 before the data. Note that the OPEC decision is due on Sunday. They're expected to rollover production through January and perhaps all the way through Q1.