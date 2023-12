WTI crude oil was trading up $1.10 cents to $75.05 ahead of the data, it's given back about 30 cents after the data.

Prior was -4259K

Crude +2909K vs -2283K exp

Gasoline +2710K vs +1233K exp

Distillates +1485K vs +469K exp

Refinery utilization 2.2% vs +0.2% expected

Production mbpd 13.3mbpd vs 13.1mbpd prior

Implied mogas demand 875mbpd vs 8.86mbpd prior

Late yesterday, the API reported: