Prior was -3741K

Gasoline -3665K vs -1043K exp

Distillates +1534K vs -1242K exp

Refinery utilization -1.5% vs +0.7% expected

Production unchanged at 13.3 mbpd

API data late yesterday showed:

Crude -4495K

Gasoline -1917K

Distillates -322K

Crude is mostly moving on geopolitical risks today after the assassination of Hamas' top political leader and the bombing attack in Beirut.