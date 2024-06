Prior was +1233K

Gasoline +2566K vs +0.891K exp

Distillates +881K vs +2147K

Refinery utilization -0.4% vs -0.3% expected

These are bearish numbers and are weighing modestly on oil prices, which were up $1.20 ahead of the release. US crude imports were the highest since 2018 and that could help explain the miss.

Private numbers yesterday:

Crude -2428K

Gasoline -2549K

Distillates +972K

Update: WTI now up just 54-cents.