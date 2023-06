Prior was +7919K

Gasoline +479K vs +113K exp

Distillates +433K vs +705K exp

SPR release 1.7 million barrels.

API data released late yesterday has weighed on oil prices today:

Crude +1246K

Gasoline +2935K

Distillates +301K

The latest EIA numbers are certainly better than API but there has been little initial reaction.