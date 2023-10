Dec WTI

Prior was +10176K

Gasoline -2371K vs -1097K expected

Distillates -3185K vs -1360K expected

Refinery utilization +0.4% vs -% expected

Implied mogas demand 8.94m vs 8.58m prior

Domestic production 13.2 mbpd vs 13.2 mbpd prior

December WTI crude oil was trading up $1.27 to $86.73 ahead of the data. This is bullish and distillate inventories are particularly tight.

Late yesterday, the API reported: