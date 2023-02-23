Prior was +16283K Gasoline -1856K vs +2317K Distillates 2698K vs -1285K Refinery utilization -0.6% vs -0.2% expected
Here were the API numbers, which
undoubtedly leaked: Crude +9895K Gasoline +894K Distillates +1374K WTI
WTI
WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI
is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil
pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a
high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of
gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for
pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o
WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI
is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil
pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a
high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of
gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for
pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o
Read this Term was trading at $75.54 ahead of the release and was little moved on the headline on the kneejerk. crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk,
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk,
Read this Term
Here is implied demand for all products from
Giovanni Staunovo, which well-below last year, though the numbers were revised much higher in the summer and late last year when the monthly data was released.
Here's the gasoline implied demand, which is now tracking 2020.
gasoline implied demand