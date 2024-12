Gasoline +2348K vs +2060K exp

Distillates -3180K vs +661K exp

Refinery utilization -0.6% vs -0.2% exp

Private oil data released late yesterday:

Crude -4700K

Gasoline +2400K

Distillates +700K

Ahead of the data, WTI crude oil was up 82-cents to $70.90, having erased all of the decline on Tuesday. Crude increased further since the data.