The EIA is out with forecasts for supply and demand.

EIA 2023 world oil demand growth forecast raised by 170k BPD to 1.76mln BPD Y/Y,

2024 forecast demand cut by 60k BPD to a 1.64mIn BPD Y/Y .

Production:

2023 US Dry Natural Gas production seen at 102.35 BCFD (prev. 102.74 BCFD in June).

2024 US Dry Natural Gas production seen at 102.40 BCFD (prev. 103.04 BCFD).

US crude oil production to rise 57k BPD to 12.56mln BPD in 2023 (prev. 78k BPD rise).

US Consumption:

2023 US Natural Gas consumption seen at 89.02 BCFD (prev. 88.64 BCFD) .

2024 US Natural consumption seen at 87.81 BCFD (prev. 86.59 BCFD).

US total petroleum consumption to rise 400k BPD to 20 8mln BPD in 2024 (prev. 300k BPD rise).

Expect record-high Natural Gas consumption in US for electricity generation in July.

EIA expects crude oil prices to reach USD 80/bbl in Q4 ’23.