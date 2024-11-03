We haven't had the US election yet, that's on Tuesday (local time),.

For clarity, this is about a different country, via AP (link for more).

Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu has won a second term in office in a pivotal presidential runoff against a Russia-friendly opponent, in a race that was overshadowed by claims of Russian interference, voter fraud, and intimidation in the European Union candidate country.

I know, much of that sounds eerily familiar.

For FX, probably not a lot of impact. If anything it'll be perceived as EUR supportive:

The result will be a major relief for the pro-Western government, which strongly backed Sandu’s candidacy, and her push for closer Western ties on Moldova’s path toward the EU.

Meanwhile, the USD lost ground to open the week on US election polling indicating gains for Harris: