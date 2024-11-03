We haven't had the US election yet, that's on Tuesday (local time),.

For clarity, this is about a different country, via AP (link for more).

  • Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu has won a second term in office in a pivotal presidential runoff against a Russia-friendly opponent, in a race that was overshadowed by claims of Russian interference, voter fraud, and intimidation in the European Union candidate country.

I know, much of that sounds eerily familiar.

For FX, probably not a lot of impact. If anything it'll be perceived as EUR supportive:

  • The result will be a major relief for the pro-Western government, which strongly backed Sandu’s candidacy, and her push for closer Western ties on Moldova’s path toward the EU.
moldova election 04 November 2024 2

Meanwhile, the USD lost ground to open the week on US election polling indicating gains for Harris: