Meeting: Elon Musk met with Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani in New York to discuss defusing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Session Details: The meeting lasted over an hour, was held in a secret location, and was described as "positive" by two anonymous Iranian officials.

Trump Transition: Musk is a close adviser to President-elect Trump, heavily involved in the transition, and played a key role in Ukraine's communication capabilities during the war with Russia.

Iranian Reaction: Iran is debating potential new negotiations with the U.S., hoping to lift sanctions; some officials see Trump as a potential dealmaker.

Conservative Opposition: Some conservative Iranian factions oppose negotiating with Trump, but a new deal would need Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's approval.

Iran's Statement: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for cooperation and dialogue, stating that Iran remains open to nuclear negotiations.

Analyst Insight: Experts believe Trump might be interested in a deal with Iran, though some of his advisers may push for increased pressure instead.

Indirect Diplomacy: The meeting with Musk provides Iran a way to engage indirectly, avoiding direct talks with U.S. officials.

Musk is set to become co-director of a new U.S. government efficiency agency and may assist in obtaining sanctions exemptions for potential business operations in Iran.