Elon Musk is tweeting:

Doge
Elon Musk tweets on Dogecoin

Doge is trading near the lows for the cycle and the lowest levels since April 2021. The price is down around 50% from the end of year level and well below the all-time high from 2021 at 0.7400. The current price is at 0.0844.

Doge
Dogecoin is down about 50% from the end of year level

Today the price has traded between 0.0760 and 0.0900.

To the moon!

The good news for musk is that Tesla shares have rebounded on the lowest level since June 2021. The low price this week reached $620.57. The prices 20.65% off of that low currently trading at $751.72. That's the good news, the not so good news is the price closed the year at $1056. That is down -28.7% or $-305.

Tesla
Tesla shares have rebounded 20% this week

/ Inflation 