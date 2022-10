The Empire Fed at the bottom of the hour highlights the US economic calendar today. It's also the only notable US economic indicator to come. The Fedspeak calendar is also vacant for today after the non-stop chatter of last week.

We will hear from the ECB's Lane at 11 am amidst talk of a 75 bps hike on Oct 27. The BOC's Rogers also participates in a panel at 4 pm ET.