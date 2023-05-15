It's good to be back after a few days in South Africa. It's a beautiful place with some major challenges and many opportunities. Unemployment is far too high and electricity supply is unstable but it's loaded with resources and young people who are eager.

Today's highlight is the Empire Fed manufacturing survey at the bottom of the hour. There continue to be signs of a slowdown at factories and the consensus is -3.75 from +10.8 previously. There's still a focus on the inflationary numbers in the report but I'd be more inclined to watch new orders.

The Fed calendar is also flush today with:

Goolsbee

Bostic

Kashkari

Barkin

Cook

The BOE's Hew Pill also speaks

June Fed fund futures show a 15% chance of a hike while 64 bps of cuts are priced in through year end.