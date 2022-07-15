empire fed July 15
  • new orders 6.2 vs. 5.3 last month
  • prices paid 64.3 vs. 78.6 last month
  • employment 18.0 vs. 19.0 last month
  • shipments 25.3 vs. 4.0 last month
  • unfilled orders -5.2 vs. -4.3 last month
  • delivery time 8.7 vs. 14.5 last month
  • inventory 14.8 vs. 17.1 last month
  • prices received 31.3 vs. 43.6 last month
  • average employee workweek 4.3 vs. 6.4 last month
  • Six month conditions -6.2 vs +14.0 last month
  • Six month new orders 0.0 vs +13.5 last month

This report for me is at least as interesting as today's retail sales data. It hints at a re-acceleration in factories along with a dip in prices. Could there be hidden inventory-restocking demand out there waiting for shorter lead times? The fall in  inflation  is good.