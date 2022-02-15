Overview: Overall business activity was little changed. New orders and shipments were steady. Unfilled orders increased. Labor indicators were solid. The inflation data remains high with the prices received reaching a new record high.
Future plans for capital and technology spend remained strong. Nevertheless, the forward looking optimism dipped to the lowest level since mid 2020.
Prior month came in at -0.7% vs 25.0 expected (big miss last month)
General business conditions 3.1 versus 11.9 estimate
New orders 1.4 versus -5.0 last month
Shipments 2.9 versus 1.0 last month
Employment 23.1 versus 16.1 last month
Average employee workweek 10.9 versus 10.3 last month
Unfilled orders 14.4 versus 12.1 last month
Inventories 11.7 versus 10.3 last month
Prices Paid 76.6 versus 76.7 last month
Prices received 54.1 versus 37.1 last month
The forward looking Indicators showed that while firms expected conditions to improve over the
next six months, optimism dipped to its
lowest level since mid-2020. The capital expenditures
index remained near a multi-year high,
suggesting that firms plan significant
increases in capital spending.
General business conditions 28.2 versus 35.1 last month
new orders 32.9 versus 32.9 last month
Shipments 32.6 versus 29.3 last month.
Employment 25.9 versus 29.9 last month
average employee workweek 15.3 versus 13.8 last month