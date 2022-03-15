Empire manufacturing index
Business activity declined in New York State for the first time since early in the pandemic, according to firms responding to the March 2022 Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The headline general business conditions index fell fifteen points to -11.8, its lowest level since May 2020.
The index for number of employees
dropped nine points to 14.5, pointing to
a modest increase in employment levels,
and the average workweek index moved
down to 3.5, indicating a slightly longer
workweek. The prices paid index edged
down three points to 73.8, while the
prices received index rose two points to
a record high of 56.1, signaling ongoing
substantial increases in both input
prices and selling prices.
Firms were generally optimistic about the
six-month outlook. The index for future
business conditions climbed eight points
to 36.6. Longer delivery times, higher
prices, and increases in employment are
all expected in the months ahead, and
capital spending plans remained firm. ■
Prior month 3.1
General business conditions -11.8 versus 7.0 estimate
New orders -11.8 versus 3.1 last month
Shipments -7.4 versus 2.9 last month
Employment 14.5 versus 23.1 last month.
Average employee workweek 3.5 versus 10.9 last month.
Unfilled orders 13.1 versus 14.4 last month.
Inventories 21.5 versus 11.7 last month.
Delivery time 32.7 versus 21.6 last month
Prices paid 73.8 versus 76.6 last month.
Prices received 56.1 versus 54.1 last month.
Forward-looking (six month ahead) expectations showed:
Forward index of general business conditions rises
general business conditions at 36.6 versus 20.2 last month
new orders 41.1 versus 32.5 last month
shipments 42.3 versus 32.6 last month.
Number of employees 27.0 versus 25.5 last month
average employee workweek 15.0 versus 15.3 last month
prices paid 72.9 versus 70.3 last month
prices received 58.9 versus 51.4 last month
capital expenditures 35.5 versus 37.8 last month
technology spending 23.4 versus 29.7 last month
unfilled orders 15.9 versus -1.8 last month
delivery times 18.7 versus 19.9 last month
Inventories 13.1 versus 7.2 last month.
Overall, a weaker than expected report with New Orders and Shipments weaker. However, the forward-looking components still are very strong
For the full report,
click here
/
EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
Read this Term ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW