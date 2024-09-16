Empire Fed

General business conditions 11.5 versus -4.7 prior

Best reading since April 2022

New orders 9.4 versus -7.9 prior

Shipments 17.9 versus 0.3 prior

Unfilled orders 2.1 versus -7.4 prior

Delivery times -1.1 versus -3.2 prior

Inventories 0.0 versus -10.6 prior

Prices paid 23.2 versus 23.4 prior

Prices received 7.4 versus 8.5 prior

Number of employees -5.7 versus -6.7 prior

Average employee workweek 2.9 versus -17.8 prior

Supply availability -2.1 versus -2.1 prior

Six-months ahead expectations:

Future business conditions 30.6 versus 22.9 prior

Future new orders 39.9 versus 24.8 prior

Future capital expenditures -2.1 versus 8.5 prior

This is the best reading since April 2022 and a sharp rebound after nearly a year below zero.

"New York State manufacturing activity in September grew for the first time in nearly a year, with shipments increasing strongly. However, employment continued to decline modestly. Firms grew more optimistic that conditions would improve in the months ahead, though capital spending plans were weak," said Richard Deitz, Economic Research Advisor at the New York Fed in the release.