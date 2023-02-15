OVERVIEW: The headline general business conditions index climbed twenty-seven points but remained negative at -5.8. New orders declined modestly, while shipments held steady. Delivery times shortened, and inventories edged higher. Employment levels declined for the first time since early in the pandemic, and the average workweek shortened for a third consecutive month. Both input and selling price increases picked up. Looking ahead, firms expect business conditions to improve somewhat over the next six months.

New Fed manufacturing index for February 2023

Prior month -32.9 (was expecting -9.0 estimate). Last month was the lowest level since May 2020

New York Fed Manufacturing Index for February -5.8 versus -18 estimate

New orders -7.8 versus -31.1 in January

Shipments +0.1 versus -22.4 in January

Prices paid +45.0 versus +33.0 in January

Prices received 28.4 versus 18.8 in January

Employment -6.6 in February versus +2.8 in January

average employee workweek -12.1 versus -10.4 in January

inventories 6.4 versus 4.5 in January

delivery times -9.2 versus +0.9 in January

unfilled orders -9.2 versus -14.3 in January

The six-month business conditions Index improved to +14.7 February versus +8.0 in January

new orders 10.0 versus 10.4 last month

shipments 10.9 versus 16.9 last month

prices paid 49.5 versus 45.5 last month

prices received 38.5 versus 33.9 last month

employees 1.5 versus 9.7 last month

average work week 10.1 versus 4.5 last month

capital expenditures 18.3 versus 22.3 last month

technical spending 10.1 versus 17.0 last month

