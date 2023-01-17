Empire manufacturing index falls sharply

Prior -11.2

Empire manufacturing for January -32.9 versus -11.2 last month. Estimate -9.0. This is the lowest since May 2020. Eleven percent of respondents reported that conditions had improved over the month, and forty-four percent reported that conditions had worsened

new order -31.1 versus -3.6 last month

shipments -22.4 versus 5.3 last month

Prices Paid 33.0 versus 50.5 last month

Prices received 18.8 versus 25.2 last month

employment 2.8 versus 14.0 last month

average work week remained negative at -10.4 versus -4.5 last month

inventories 4.5 versus 3.7 last month

delivery time 0.9 versus 1.9 last month

unfilled orders -14.3 versus -11.2 last month

looking six months forward

the index for future business conditions held steady at 8.0 versus 6.3 last month

new orders came in at 10.4 versus 4.9 last month

shipments 16.9 versus 8.8

prices paid 45.5 versus 55.1

prices received 33.9 versus 43.9

employment 9.7 versus 15.0

average work week 4.5 versus 1.9

capital expenditures 22.3 versus 23.4

technology spending 17.0 versus 12.1

unfilled orders -4.5 versus -3.7

delivery time 0.9 versus 1.9

inventories 3.6 versus -4.7

The manufacturing index was the lowest since May 2020. New orders, and shipments plunged. Price paid also fell but still remains positive as does prices received. Employment weakened a bit but remains marginally positive. The average work week was negative for the second consecutive month.

When the economy slows from growth that we continue to see in the fourth quarter, the shift from growing to a slower pace of growth can shift the numbers rather quickly. That seems to be what were seeing in this report. Conditions are simply not as good as the prior month.

\Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term