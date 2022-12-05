EURUSD 1 day

ING Research maintains a bearish bias on EUR/USD into year-end.

"Energy-related news should be more relevant for the euro this week, with falling temperatures in Europe and the price cap on Russian oil coming into effect today. Urals grade crude is trading around $10 below the $60/bbl cap, but Russia has already announced that it would prefer to trim production rather than sell at the embargo price. OPEC+ has held production steady and is only scheduled to meet again in February, but we continue to see risks that a tighter picture in the energy market in 2023 could lead to higher oil and gas sooner rather than later. Given the high sensitivity of EUR/USD to the eurozone’s terms of trade (which is primarily driven by energy prices), further upside risks for energy commodities equal downside risks for the euro," ING notes.

"This week, some dollar stabilisation could make the EUR/USD rally run out of steam around the 1.0600/1.0650 area, and possibly lead to a more sustainable drop below 1.0450/1.0500. We remain bearish on the pair into year-end," ING adds.

