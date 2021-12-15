Whitty
England chief medical officer Chris Whitty

England chief medical officer Whitty on the omicron virus says:

  • Covid cases a record that will be broken a lot in the next few weeks
  • Hospitalization rates are beginning to increase in some places, especially London
  • Wants to urge caution about reports of drops and hop hospitalizations in South Africa
  • There is going to be a problem with omicron hospitalizations, size to be determined
  • We do not have a clear data on the key questions about omicron including hospitalization rates
  • Omicron is a really serious threat; all the things that we do not know about our bad
  • We do have some things going for us this time such as vaccines rollout
  • There will be substantial numbers of omicron patients going into hospital