S&P 500 futures are now up 16 points, or 0.4%, on the day as equities are pushing gains a little to start European morning trade. Regional indices are also gaining added ground after the more positive open, with the DAX now up 1.0% and CAC 40 up 0.8% on the day.

There aren't any major headlines with it being a rather quiet calendar day but the market mood is carrying over from the end of last week at least. For the S&P 500 in particular, it sets up a potential test of its August high at 4,325 later today: