It hasn't been a good session for equities whatsoever, with it being a slow and steady grind lower through European morning trade. That has also seen the decently positive start for European stocks wither with most regional indices seeing red at the moment. Here's a snapshot of things on the day:

S&P 500 futures -0.6%

Nasdaq futures -0.9%

Dow futures -0.5%

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

In turn, this is helping to keep the dollar underpinned with USD/JPY racing up to 135.40 now - up 0.5% on the day. Elsewhere, EUR/USD is trading to the lows at 1.0575 and GBP/USD is also down 0.3% now to 1.1980 currently. The antipodeans are still the laggards with AUD/USD down 0.7% to 0.6765 and NZD/USD down 0.5% to 0.6198 - both at the lows for the day as well.