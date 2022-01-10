European indices are flattish on the day now as US futures also pick back up a little after the sudden drop earlier.

The Stoxx 600 index is down 0.1% as is the DAX and CAC 40 indices. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% and Nasdaq futures back up 0.2% after the fall into the red earlier.

This comes with Treasury yields seeing its early advance pull back a touch. 10-year yields are up 2.3 bps but holding just below 1.80% at 1.792% at the moment. The high today reached 1.808%.

In the FX space, the aussie is off earlier lows of 0.7173 to 0.7189 while USD/CAD is pressing fresh one-month lows in a fall from 1.2640 to 1.2616 as outlined here.

As for the dollar, it is still holding up well against the likes of the euro, franc and kiwi so far today.