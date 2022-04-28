Equities are making a stand late in the month it seems as we are seeing a strong rebound start to take shape after a bit more of a back and forth session in Wall Street yesterday. Meta's earnings beat has helped with the mood but the gains aren't just confined to tech. A look at European bourses:

Stoxx 600 +1.3%

Germany DAX +1.9%

France CAC 40 +1.9%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up 1.7%, Nasdaq futures are up 2.3%, and Dow futures up 1.1%.

It's all looking good now but just a reminder, that sentiment can shift rather quickly as yesterday's strong early gains also gave way to a bout of heavy selling.