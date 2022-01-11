European equities are pulling higher with gains sitting around 1% across the board. This comes as US futures are also nudging higher with S&P 500 futures now up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.3%. As noted earlier:

"The risk mood will be a key driver of trading sentiment today following yesterday's rebound in stocks. That reaffirmed relatively strong dip buying appetite and we may see some continuation of that later today."

Keep an eye out on further reverberations across other asset classes as such. In FX, the yen is notably lagging with AUD/JPY climbing to 83.00 and erasing the drop from yesterday currently. Elsewhere, oil is up over 1% as well to $79.30 at the moment.

The retreat in bond yields certainly isn't hurting as well. 10-year Treasury yields are down 2.3 bps to 1.757% on the day.