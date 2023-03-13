At the end of Asia trading, S&P 500 futures were up by roughly 80 points but are now seeing gains trimmed to just 39 points on the day. It is still up 1% but the mood isn't looking too pretty as we get into European trading. First Republic Bank shares are down 60% in pre-market and that is perhaps triggering a bit of jitters in the market again.

Looking over to Europe, the major regional indices are all down by over 1% as losses accelerate after the open.

Watch this space. The fallout from the SVB collapse may not be over just yet.