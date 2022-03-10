And back the other way we go today. Sure, the drop so far pales in comparison to the monstrous surge higher yesterday but it is an indication of a rather fickle-minded market. I talked more on that earlier here.

The DAX is down 1.5% and CAC 40 down 1.2% on the day now with US futures also falling in tandem. S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% and Nasdaq futures down 0.9% currently.

As much as talks appear to be a good thing on the surface, both Lavrov and Kuleba have outlined that they are not expecting much from the meeting. So, keep that in mind as we will be getting headlines once the meeting ends soon enough.