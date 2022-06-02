Here's a look at the major indices in Europe and US futures:

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

S&P 500 futures +0.5%

Nasdaq futures +0.6%

Dow futures +0.4%

It is a London holiday so it is making for some quieter trading in Europe but there are some decent moves in FX as pointed out here. The dollar is weaker as it pares some gains from yesterday but the near-term technical levels are still siding with the greenback for the most part.

That said, USD/JPY has tracked back below 130.00 to 129.70 at the moment. That comes as Treasury yields are looking more tepid and keeping rather flattish on the day. European bond yields are telling a different story with 10-year German bund yields up another 3 bps to 1.21% on the session.

Risk sentiment seems to be holding up but there are some cautionary tones to be heeded like what we saw yesterday. We'll need Wall Street to confirm either biases before really settling on a firm market narrative.