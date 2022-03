That is setting up for a bit of a rougher open in Europe in less than a half hour from now. S&P 500 futures were up around 0.4% at the end of Asia Pacific trading earlier but are now down 0.5%. European futures are also marked lower and we are seeing the likes of gold trim losses too, with the yellow metal now down just 0.1% to $1,940.

It is a bit of a repeat of yesterday's showing as risk slumped in European morning trade despite a more optimistic start.