S&P 500 futures

It's not a good look for equities now as US futures pare almost all of its earlier gains, despite even getting help from a gap higher at the open. European indices are also now all in the red, with the Eurostoxx down roughly 0.3% currently. It once again highlights the fact that the bond market is in charge of proceedings and traders are back to focusing on that after month-end and quarter-end last week.

10-year Treasury yields are up nearly 6 bps to 4.63% at the moment and threatening a further push higher amid the breakout since the middle of last month. That in turn is also underpinning the US dollar, as the greenback leads the charge across the board.