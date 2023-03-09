S&P 500 futures -0.4%

Nasdaq futures -0.6%

Dow futures -0.2%

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.8%

There's not much in terms of catalysts as broader markets are waiting on the US jobs report tomorrow before firming up any convictions.

That said, bond yields are holding steady during the session so far. 10-year Treasury yields are sitting back close to the 4% threshold, seen at 3.995% currently. Meanwhile, 2-year yields while slightly lower are still sitting above the 5% mark - now seen at 5.038%.

Adding to that, bond yields in Europe are also looking perky and looking to fresh cycle highs. 2-year German bond yields are up 1.2 bps to 3.345%, hovering at its highest levels since October 2008.

However, when you look over to the major currencies space, it's hard to find a matching theme. The dollar is lower across the board with USD/JPY leading the drop, down 0.8% to 136.20 at the moment.

The non-farm payrolls data can't come soon enough.