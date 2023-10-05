S&P 500 futures are down roughly 0.4% currently, as stocks are adopting a more cautious approach so far in European trading. There's not much to work with as headlines have been few and far between during the session. And the bond market is also looking rather tentative for now. 10-year Treasury yields were down to 4.71% earlier but are now flattish near 4.74% on the day.

S&P 500 futures

All of this is also not really giving major currencies much to work with. The dollar is steadier and seeing little change against the euro, pound, and yen currently. USD/JPY is back up to near 149.00 and well off the lows earlier in Asia around 148.30.

It's still all about the bond market and we might get some action to follow after the US weekly jobless claims data later today. If not, we might very well have to wait until the non-farm payrolls tomorrow.