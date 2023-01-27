I would say the market mood is more tentative as we await the US PCE data later today. Here's a snapshot at the equities space right now:

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

S&P 500 futures -0.3%

Nasdaq futures -0.5%

Dow futures -0.1%

It's been a relatively choppy week as early day movements have not meant a whole lot in the past few sessions. In particular, there was strong buying in Wall Street in the last two days so that is something to be wary about with the S&P 500 looking for a technical break.

As mentioned previously, I'd be more convinced of said breakout if we do see a push above 4,100 - which would also take out the December highs.

Elsewhere, major currencies are still showing little appetite with key levels still in play for the dollar as outlined here. The bond market continues to intrigue with some decent selling pressure today. 10-year Treasury yields are up nearly 6 bps to 3.561% at the moment but still keeping within range of the past two weeks.